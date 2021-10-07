Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.57 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

Shares of Square stock traded up $11.52 on Thursday, hitting $250.64. The company had a trading volume of 340,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

