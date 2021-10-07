Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $3.98 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the second quarter valued at about $18,768,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $10,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 40,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,143. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

