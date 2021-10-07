Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 30.8% in September

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 9,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

