LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $224.82 million, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

