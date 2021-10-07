Rublix (RBLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,232.00

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $565,188.87 and $2,232.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00063896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00097217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00132373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.88 or 1.00232932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.06537580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

