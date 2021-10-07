Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to report $345.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.48 million and the highest is $352.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. 39,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,404. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

