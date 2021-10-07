JUST Price Reaches $0.0794 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $179.53 million and $188.41 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00063896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00097217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00132373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.88 or 1.00232932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.06537580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

