Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $20.65 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 65.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

