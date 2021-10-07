BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $837.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $584.32 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

