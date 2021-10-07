Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.26 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

