Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,487 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,082. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

