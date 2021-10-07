Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $128.88 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $128,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 3,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

