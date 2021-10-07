Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

