Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $185,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.97. 69,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,465. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

