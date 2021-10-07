Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 161 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.40. 14,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.63.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

