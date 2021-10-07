Crescent Park Management L.P. Purchases 47,092 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,851,742 shares of company stock valued at $169,784,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.