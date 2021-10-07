DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 4,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

