DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $793,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 332,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

