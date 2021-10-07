Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.55. 373,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.