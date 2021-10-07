Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,679,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

