SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

