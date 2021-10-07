Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Invests $364.71 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,631,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,705,000. monday.com comprises 31.6% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 22.51% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $354.81. 12,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.20. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

