Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

