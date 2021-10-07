Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,115. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

