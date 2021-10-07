Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP remained flat at $$17.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.