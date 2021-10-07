Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 77,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 249,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 28,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.