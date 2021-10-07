$153.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report sales of $153.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.76. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,837. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

