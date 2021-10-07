Analysts Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) PT at $12.33

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.85. 2,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

