Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $23.48 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $9.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $498.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

