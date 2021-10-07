Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in September

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 31,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,366. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

