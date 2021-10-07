Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $180.30 million and approximately $938,323.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,644,543,166 coins and its circulating supply is 5,065,801,756 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

