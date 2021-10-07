OKCash Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $520,249.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.88 or 1.00092446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.00537914 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004833 BTC.

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,390,019 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

