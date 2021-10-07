EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Shares of ESLOY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 89,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

