DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,007. DENSO has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.