Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

