Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,203 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $575.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.17 and its 200-day moving average is $508.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.