Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to C$15.30 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,974. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.97. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

