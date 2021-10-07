Axa S.A. Has $179.16 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $179,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

