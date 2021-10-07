Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 29,785 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 952,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $252,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.50. 100,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.91. The company has a market cap of $357.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.