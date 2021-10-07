Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Rogers Communications worth $287,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 3,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

