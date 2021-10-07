Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $362,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,049,000 after acquiring an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.