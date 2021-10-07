Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 46,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

