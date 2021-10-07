Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 879,549 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,413,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

