Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

