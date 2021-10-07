Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.
LULU traded up $7.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
