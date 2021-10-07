Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

LULU traded up $7.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.32.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

