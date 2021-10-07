Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group comprises approximately 6.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

