Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Grows By 22.4%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 1,330,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of BRPHF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 179,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,954. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

