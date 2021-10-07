Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Workday makes up 0.5% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,068. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.98 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.