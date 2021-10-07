Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,506,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,878,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,353 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.