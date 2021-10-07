Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on DASTY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 190,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,366. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.