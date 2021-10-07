Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have commented on DASTY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
DASTY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 190,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,366. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
